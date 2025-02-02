Syrian leader visits Saudi Arabia, in a shift away from Iran

Syria’s new president arrived in Saudi Arabia on Sunday for his first official foreign trip.

Ahmed al-Sharaa, who led the rebel coalition that toppled Bashar al-Assad, met with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: Both born in Riyadh, they are the Arab world’s two youngest leaders.

AD

Saudi Arabia is pushing world governments to lift international sanctions on Damascus as it looks to shape the future of a country once firmly under Tehran’s influence.