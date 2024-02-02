Self-described ‘world’s coolest dictator’ heads for reelection in El Salvador

El Salvador prepares to go to the polls on Sunday with President Nayib Bukele all but certain to secure a resounding victory, after earning widespread popularity for his crackdown on gang violence.

Bukele – a charismatic former ad man who has dubbed himself “the world’s coolest dictator” – has won the support of at least 70% of Salvadoran voters for curbing the gangs who have terrorized huge parts of the small Central American country.

However, many say his strongman tactics have come at the cost of civil and democratic norms. Bukele sidestepped El Salvador’s constitution – which states that presidents can’t immediately seek re-election – to run for a second term, in a move internationally condemned as antidemocratic.

“We are replacing it with something new,” Bukele’s running mate has said of El Salvador’s democratic system, criticizing it as corrupt and impotent.