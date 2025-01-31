The mystery of the $50 million “condoms for Hamas”

President Trump claimed this week to have canceled $50 million in “condoms” for residents of Gaza. It could have been a memorable example of how the new administration was scouring the government for wasteful spending. But the group that lost that funding said that it had spent none of it on family planning.

The $50 million figure originated with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who told reporters at her first briefing on Tuesday that DOGE and the Office of Management and Budget had stopped “50 million taxpayer dollars that went out the door to fund condoms in Gaza.” On Wednesday, the president said before signing the Laken Riley Act that the administration had “identified and stopped $50 million being sent to Gaza to buy condoms for Hamas.”

Asked about the grant by Semafor, a spokesperson for the State Department said that the reference was to “two $50 million buckets of ‘aid’ for Gaza via the International Medical Corp,” which offered “family planning programming.”

AD

In response, a spokesperson for the IMC said that it had received $68,078,508 from USAID for work in Gaza, but “no US government funding was used to procure or distribute condoms.” If the stoppage continued, it would cease its work in Gaza within a week.

Andrew Miller, a former deputy assistant secretary for Israeli-Palestinian affairs in the Biden administration, told Semafor that the Trump and Leavitt claims “don’t add up.” For its own family planning funding abroad — $60 million last year, none of it in Gaza — USAID purchases condoms at a $0.05 unit rate, meaning that a $50 million grant would buy 1 billion of them. After reporting in 2018 about Hamas fighters using latex condoms to float explosives into Israel, the Jewish state barred condoms from being sent to Palestinian territories.

“The numbers are so exaggerated and so ridiculous that there are only two explanations,” Miller said. “One is that they’re fabricating this, which is possible. The second is that there is some sort of reproductive health cost, but most of that would be treating women in a war zone. Not contraceptives.”