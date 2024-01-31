Russia’s anti-war presidential candidate submits bid to run against Putin

Insider background has led to accusations of collusion with Putin

Sources: Current Time , The Wall Street Journal , Politico , Meduza , The Guardian

The fact that Nadezhdin has even been allowed to come this far has led some Russian media outlets to speculate that he is coordinating with the Kremlin to provide an approved opposition candidate to help legitimize the election, the independent Russian outlet Current Time reported. These suspicions are strengthened by Nadezhdin’s ties to key Putin aide Sergei Kiriyenko, and his relationship with the broader Kremlin elite, with whom he is “on a first-name basis”, Politico reported, with Nadezhdin telling the outlet. “We’ve gone fishing, drunk tea with each other.” Nonetheless Nadezhdin has emphasized the fact that his opposition stance dates back to the early 2000s and said he has had no contact with the Putin administration about the election. He has also won the support of key opposition figures such as Aleksei Navalny and the exiled activist Maxim Katz.

Tatiana Stanovaya, an expert on Russian politics, told The Guardian that the Kremlin may have permitted Nadezhdin to collect signatures to “show the hopelessness of the anti-war agenda”, which may have been a mistake. “He was expected to play by the rules,” she said.