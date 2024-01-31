Metallica and Baker Hughes are plotting the future of hydrogen fuel

Hydrogen has a chicken-and-egg problem: The tiny amount of hydrogen made from renewables is far more expensive than natural gas, making it uncompetitive as an alternative fuel for factories or transportation. But scaling up green hydrogen production and lowering prices won’t be possible without more buyers.

And if green hydrogen production doesn’t scale up quickly, some energy economists have warned that lifecycle emissions from “blue hydrogen” — where hydrogen is made from fossil fuels but carbon is captured at the end of the process — may be no better than just sticking with gas. Even with new tax-credit support in the U.S., high interest rates on both sides of the Atlantic have further undermined the economic case for green hydrogen, said Pierre-Etienne Franc, chairman of Hy24, a hydrogen-focused investment fund.

The key to changing the fate of green hydrogen, Franc said, is to find a handful of projects that can be economic on a large scale today, to prove out the investment case for more marginal future projects. Hy24 has invested in H2 Green Steel, the world’s largest steel plant run on green hydrogen, which is under construction in Sweden. That project has been able to draw nearly $7 billion in debt and equity because it has the right combination of cheap electricity and price-tolerant customers, he said: Sweden has abundant hydropower, and H2 Green Steel was able to sign advance sales deals for most of its production capacity with automakers for whom the cost premium of green steel is small enough be passed on to customers without attracting much notice in the overall price tag of a car.

Fertilizer derived from green hydrogen for industrial farms may be another promising early case, as well as long-distance trucks like the ones Metallica will use. But Marx cautioned that the green hydrogen space is already getting too crowded with prospective producers and hardware providers who are all clamoring for a piece of what will ultimately be a small pie, profit-wise, given how fierce the price competition between hydrogen and natural gas will be for the foreseeable future.

“Everybody thinks this is a huge gold rush,” Marx said. “It’s not, because the end customers are not going to pay for this gold rush. So we need to bring back a dose of realism when it comes to what margins can be made in this new industry.”