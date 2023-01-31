China’s box office surges as local films lead $1B in sales post lifting of zero-COVID rules

Movie theaters were one of many Chinese industries hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting lockdowns. They've been running at 75% capacity since September 2021.

On Tuesday Chinese box offices passed the $1 billion mark, according to state media CGTN. During the same festive stretch in 2019, ticket sales reached nearly $994 million, the China Film Administration reported: 14% lower than this year. In 2022, theaters earned more than $888 million in ticket sales over the Lunar New Year period.

An uptick in box office revenue is usually expected over the festive season when people visit the cinema during the weeklong national holiday. The lifting of most restrictions under China's strict zero-COVID rules earlier this year may also have been a factor.

Full River Red, released on Jan. 22, topped the list, grossing more than $465 million within eight days. The Wandering Earth 2, a sci-fi sequel directed by Frant Gwo, took second place, earning $378 million in ticket sales, while Boonie Bears: Guardian Code, an animated Chinese installment released every Lunar New Year, claimed $136 million.

Other movies that performed well include the World War II espionage thriller Hidden Blade and animated children’s film Deep Sea — both of which are Chinese productions.