Canada begins drug decriminalization experiment in British Columbia

The Canadian province of British Columbia started a three-year drug decriminalization trial on Tuesday, becoming the first region in the country to change the way it polices people who use hard drugs.

From Tuesday adults in B.C. will not be subject to criminal charges for possessing up to 2.5 grams of cocaine, opioids, methamphetamine, and MDMA. People stopped by police while carrying an allowable amount of drugs will not have the substance confiscated from them.

Selling and trafficking drugs will remain illegal, as will possession of drugs by minors, and the possession of drugs on school premises.