Gulf countries urge de-escalation between US and Iran

Gulf states are ramping up diplomatic efforts to avert a US strike on Iran that could spill across the region.

Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman is in Washington for talks with the Trump administration. Qatar and Oman have also been engaging both sides, while Türkiye is hosting Iran’s foreign minister. Saudi Arabia and the UAE have both publicly said they will not allow their airspace or territory to be used for an attack on Iran.

The rhetoric from Washington and Tehran — and US military deployments, including the recent arrival of aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Middle East — appears to signal confrontation, and many airlines have canceled flights to the Gulf over the past week.

Crude is up almost 15% this year, with Brent hitting $70 a barrel for the first time since July. While that’s a boost for exporters, leaders in the region are concerned that broader economic disruption from a conflict would outweigh the extra income.