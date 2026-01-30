Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Gulf newsletter icon
From Semafor Gulf
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Gulf countries urge de-escalation between US and Iran

Jan 30, 2026, 10:09am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khaled bin Salman and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. @kbsalsaud/X.

Gulf states are ramping up diplomatic efforts to avert a US strike on Iran that could spill across the region.

Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman is in Washington for talks with the Trump administration. Qatar and Oman have also been engaging both sides, while Türkiye is hosting Iran’s foreign minister. Saudi Arabia and the UAE have both publicly said they will not allow their airspace or territory to be used for an attack on Iran.

The rhetoric from Washington and Tehran — and US military deployments, including the recent arrival of aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Middle East — appears to signal confrontation, and many airlines have canceled flights to the Gulf over the past week.

Crude is up almost 15% this year, with Brent hitting $70 a barrel for the first time since July. While that’s a boost for exporters, leaders in the region are concerned that broader economic disruption from a conflict would outweigh the extra income.

Mohammed Sergie
AD