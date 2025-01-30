Trump’s aid freeze upends lifesaving global climate and energy initiatives

The Trump administration’s freeze of foreign aid funding has brought lifesaving work on climate adaptation and clean energy in dozens of countries to a “screeching halt,” humanitarian officials told Semafor.

Trump ordered a 90-day pause to all foreign aid programs last week, which has upended a wide range of humanitarian and development programs backed by agencies such as USAID.

Among the programs affected are Power Africa, which supports energy access across the continent (USAID was absent from a major summit on African energy issues in Tanzania this week), aid for rebuilding Ukraine’s devastated energy system, and basic humanitarian support in most of the world’s most climate-vulnerable countries.

USAID’s most recent climate mission statement says the agency aims to eliminate 6 billion tons of CO2 by 2030, and to improve the climate resilience of 500 million people, goals that are unlikely to survive under Trump.

Because the US is almost always the top funder of humanitarian aid in the countries where it works, the freeze puts hundreds of thousands of lives at risk, said two senior NGO officials, who requested anonymity to avoid becoming targets of the administration.

Moreover, it eliminates opportunities for US energy companies, clean and fossil, who worked through federal aid agencies to find investment opportunities in challenging locations. And it creates an opening for China, with plenty of its own energy aims, to step into the soft power vacuum.

“The devastating short-term impacts will be bad enough,” said Katie Auth, policy director of the Energy for Growth Hub and a former senior USAID official. “But the chaos and uncertainty this freeze has created will do lasting damage. They undermine US credibility as a dependable partner at the very same moment we’re gearing up to use our development finance agencies to go big on risky investments in supply chains and infrastructure.”