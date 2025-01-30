China surpasses 2030 renewables target six years early

China broke its own records for renewable energy installation in 2024, boosting solar capacity by 45.2% after an already breakneck 2023. Wind capacity leaped by 18%, also a record.

It means Beijing surpassed its 2030 renewables target six years early.

China emits the most carbon of any country, but scientists believe its emissions may have peaked, and its renewable energy production is expected to outstrip coal within five years.

While the US has also been rolling out large amounts of renewables, the industry “is facing headwinds” from President Donald Trump’s administration, The Associated Press reported: One analyst said China, the world’s biggest supplier of batteries, solar panels, and wind turbines, is “poised to lead the world in the energy transition.”