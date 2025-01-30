Events Newsletters
China surpasses 2030 renewables target six years early

Tom Chivers
Tom Chivers
Jan 30, 2025, 7:47am EST
net zeroEast Asia
An employee walks near fields of heliostat mirrors at the site of Dunhuang Shouhang 100MW Tower Solar Thermal Power Generation Project, China, 2024.
Tingshu Wang/File Photo/Reuters
Title icon

The News

China broke its own records for renewable energy installation in 2024, boosting solar capacity by 45.2% after an already breakneck 2023. Wind capacity leaped by 18%, also a record.

It means Beijing surpassed its 2030 renewables target six years early.

China emits the most carbon of any country, but scientists believe its emissions may have peaked, and its renewable energy production is expected to outstrip coal within five years.

While the US has also been rolling out large amounts of renewables, the industry “is facing headwinds” from President Donald Trump’s administration, The Associated Press reported: One analyst said China, the world’s biggest supplier of batteries, solar panels, and wind turbines, is “poised to lead the world in the energy transition.”

A chart showing solar energy capacity by country.

