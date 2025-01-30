Events Newsletters
No survivors expected after plane crashes with helicopter over Washington, DC

Paige Bruton
Paige Bruton
Updated Jan 30, 2025, 8:06am EST
North America
Emergency personnel and divers work at the site of the crash after American Eagle flight 5342 collided with a Black Hawk helicopter while approaching Reagan Washington National Airport and crashed into the Potomac River, outside Washington, U.S., January 30, 2025.
Carlos Barria/Reuters
Title icon

The News

Officials said they did not expect there to be any survivors after a plane carrying 64 people collided with a US Army helicopter near Ronald Reagan International Airport in Washington DC late Wednesday.

The American Airlines 5342 flight had departed from Wichita, Kansas, and was attempting to land at 9:00pm local time when it collided with the Black Hawk helicopter, sending both falling into the Potomac River.

“At this point we don’t believe there are any survivors,” Washington Fire Chief John Donnelly told a news conference. “We are now at a point where we are switching from a rescue operation to a recovery operation.”

At least 28 bodies had been recovered from the aircraft by rescue teams who battled dangerous and freezing conditions in the hope of finding survivors.

The helicopter was a Sikorsky H-60 that took off from Fort Belvoir in Virginia with three US army personnel on board.

Authorities are currently investigating the crash and all flights from Ronald Reagan International Airport have been grounded.

A video clip posted online and reviewed by CNN appears to show air traffic control warning the helicopter about the plane, without receiving a reply.

