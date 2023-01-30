Global media responds to the police killing of Tyre Nichols

The Global Times, the English-language paper of China's state-controlled People's Daily, spoke with several professors and sociologists who criticized U.S. President Joe Biden for making “little progress in solving racism” since he was elected into office.

“The fatal Memphis police beating, which led to the death of 29-year-old Black man Tyre Nichols, has not only further unstitched the already loose fabric of US society, it weakens its internal cohesion and heralds a culmination of the racial conflicts of the last two years,” the staff of the Global Times wrote.

The paper argued that it will cost Biden Black votes in the 2024 presidential elections, and claimed, without evidence, that racial conflicts were likely to “climax in the next half of this year up to the election period in late 2024.”