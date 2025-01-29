UAE launches bid to become global nuclear power

The UAE is looking to export its nuclear energy prowess around the world, with a focus on the US — where an artificial intelligence boom is driving growth in power demand.

“We want to capitalize on our success,” the CEO of Emirates Nuclear Energy Co. told the Financial Times, noting how the US holds particular appeal given its planned major investments in AI data centers.

Last week, the US announced a $500 billion investment in a new AI infrastructure project dubbed “Stargate” — $100 billion of which has already been allocated to developing data centers in Texas.

ENEC is also in talks to invest in the UK’s Sizewell C nuclear project and a potential nuclear power station in the Philippines. The UAE is the only Gulf country with an active nuclear power plant, capable of producing 5,300 megawatts.

Other Gulf states are also considering nuclear to free up more fossil fuels for exports. Saudi Arabia plans to enrich and sell its domestic uranium reserves.

The emergence of Chinese AI startup DeepSeek is disrupting the space, triggering major losses in US tech and energy companies’ share price. But the International Energy Agency’s projections for nuclear power expansion — which doesn’t factor the expected boom in demand from AI data centers — still sees growth in global capacity over the next two decades.