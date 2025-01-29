UAE business envoy sees private sector role in global crises

The private sector must participate in addressing global challenges like climate change and humanitarian crises that governments can’t solve alone, Badr Jafar, UAE special envoy for business and philanthropy, said in an interview at Davos.

On climate, Jafar said a “whole society approach” was needed and cited the UAE’s leadership of COP28 as an example. Those climate talks were successful because the “process transcended politics” and included business and private capital, which have historically been sidelined. The UAE hosted 1,300 CEOs — half from the “Global South,” Jafar said — at COP28, an initiative that he described as fostering collaboration between policymakers and industry leaders.

This isn’t to discount the role of states, and specifically the US: Jafar said there’s concern about the future of climate action under a Trump administration, which has pulled out of the Paris climate agreement. It’s difficult to get “countries around the world to come together and sit around the table and talk about climate when the US is not on the table, when the US is potentially encouraging others to withdraw from the process,” he said.