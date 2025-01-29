Qatar expects Israel-Hamas talks to resume next week

Qatar’s prime minister expects discussions for the second phase of negotiations between Israel and Hamas to begin next week and urged both sides to move toward ending the war and releasing all hostages.

In an interview with Israel’s Channel 12, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said the ceasefire — which led to the release of seven female Israeli hostages and 200 Palestinians prisoners — was the result of a “very long process that has at some times, at many times, been very frustrating for us as mediators.”

He said that President Trump’s engagement prior to taking office was “a very important element” to getting the deal done.