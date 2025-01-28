How Trump’s plan to end the ‘war on appliances’ may cost him

Energy-efficient appliances are a niche area where one of Trump’s personal pet peeves — a relic from his days as a builder — overlaps with concerted lobbying from the natural gas industry, which fears being increasingly shut out of households.

The executive orders don’t give much detail about what Trump plans to do. But much of the work will fall to his nominee to lead the Energy Department, fracking executive Chris Wright, who seems on board with the project: In his Senate confirmation hearing, Wright said the Biden administration had chased appliance efficiency standards “where the trade-offs are simply not worth it,” and that “you should always be a little humble and cautious when proposing to reduce the choices of American consumers.”

But there are a few hitches with the anti-anti-appliance agenda. One is the 1975 law governing appliance efficiency standards, which bars an administration from adopting standards less stringent than existing ones. Rolling them back would require intervention from Congress (Trump has at least one key ally there: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) introduced legislation this week to repeal a Biden regulation banning some gas-fired water heaters). Trump also railed against appliance efficiency during his first term, but ended up with very little to show for it in terms of changes in policy, manufacturers’ practices, or consumer choice trends, all of which continued to favor higher efficiency.

More importantly, reducing efficiency is directly at odds with Trump’s cost-of-living commitments. Research by deLaski’s group found that appliance standards adopted by Biden will save the average household about $107 annually for the next two decades (and, for what it’s worth, cut emissions equal to shuttering several coal-fired power plants). Appliance manufacturers, who have already made capital investments in R&D and assembly lines to meet new standards, also aren’t interested in pursuing any rollbacks, said Jill Notini, spokesperson for the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers. Loopholes to allow higher water and energy use by some appliances introduced during Trump’s first term were mostly ignored by manufacturers. Larry Lauck, president of the trade association for lightbulb manufacturers, agreed that loosening energy standards was both legally problematic and pointless because “the industry has moved on” to LEDs. Consumers themselves also tend to prefer newer, more energy-efficient appliances, research has found, and electric heat pumps are increasingly outselling gas furnaces.

There’s one more reason Trump should reconsider his stance on appliances, said Ari Matusiak, CEO of the advocacy group Rewiring America: Every watt that’s not being wasted by a lumbering dishwasher is one that could be redirected to a data center. If the US really is in the grips of an energy “emergency,” as Trump has declared, appliances are just about the easiest place to save a few electrons.

“We can use the headroom we’re creating [with more efficient appliances] to basically bank that and enable more data centers and more AI capability to get built,” he said.