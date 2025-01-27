Events Newsletters
Dubai property booms as the city attracts growing numbers of residents

Mohammed Sergie
Mohammed Sergie
Jan 27, 2025, 7:39am EST
gulfMiddle East
A general view of the Burj Khalifa and the downtown skyline in Dubai.
Christopher Pike/Reuters
The News

Dubai’s property sales surged nearly 20% in 2024, with transactions hitting a record as the city attracts ever-more residents and investors.

A chart showing Dubai property transactions.

Almost $207 billion in real estate was traded last year, according to Dubai Land Department data. Dubai — home to around 4 million people — has benefited from the introduction of new resident visas and reforms that have made it more appealing to live and work.

The city also remains a bargain compared to London and New York. Prices and transactions are expected to rise again this year, but at a slower pace: The central bank has become stricter in allowing certain fees to be included in mortgage financing, which will force buyers to come up with more cash as down payments, potentially slowing price gains.

