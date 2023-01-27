“There is no greater danger”: Trump unveils a 2024 missile defense plan

Donald Trump campaign

Former President Donald Trump is unveiling a missile defense policy plan, promising “to build a state of the art, next–generation missile defense shield” should he take office again.

“Our adversaries must understand that they, not the United States, will be totally destroyed if they ever dared to launch missiles against our homeland,” Trump says in a policy video shared with Semafor ahead of its release.

In the video, Trump says “there is no greater danger than the deadly menace of nuclear weapons and hypersonic missiles” and that “America must have an impenetrable dome to protect our people.”

He compares his ambitious plan with Israel’s Iron Dome, which is used to shoot down lower-tech missiles, and says he plans to work with both Congress and military leaders (specifying that the latter doesn’t include “the ones you see on television”) to implement his proposal.

Early in the video, Trump also complains the word “nuclear” is “being mentioned all the time” in public discussions.

“This is a word that you’re not allowed to use. It was never used during the Trump administration, but now other countries are using that word against us because they have no respect for our leadership,” Trump says.