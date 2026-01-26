Events Email Briefings
Semafor World Economy
UAE to host more Ukraine-Russia peace talks

Jan 26, 2026, 9:39am EST
President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets with heads of delegations participating in the US-Russia-Ukraine trilateral talks.
Courtesy of Emirates News Agency

The talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the US over the weekend in Abu Dhabi — the first involving all three since Moscow’s full-scale invasion in 2022 — were positive enough to warrant another round in the UAE capital next week, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The discussions centered on measures aimed at making progress toward a peace agreement under a US-proposed framework. The event highlighted Abu Dhabi’s role as a diplomatic venue. The UAE — along with Saudi Arabia and Qatar — has built credibility as a mediator and has been involved in facilitating the release of prisoners in the Russia-Ukraine war; Abu Dhabi has participated in 17 such exchanges. Peace talks take things to a different level.

Mohammed Sergie
