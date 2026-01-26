Saudi PIF ends PwC consultancy ban

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has ended a year-long ban on new advisory services from consultancy PwC, opening the door for the firm to rebuild its business in the kingdom after a bruising fallout with one of its biggest clients in the region.

Public Investment Fund has informed PwC that the restriction imposed in February 2025 has been lifted and invited the firm to start pitching for new work, according to people familiar with the matter.

PIF declined to comment, and PwC didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The ban, which limited new advisory contracts from PIF and its subsidiary companies, had been a major blow to PwC, which cut about 60 partners and 1,500 staff across its Middle East operations as a result.