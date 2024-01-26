UN’s top court says Israel must take all measures to prevent genocide in Gaza

The International Court of Justice on Friday said Israel must take all measures to prevent genocide in Gaza in a preliminary ruling in response to a landmark case brought by South Africa.

It stopped short of issuing emergency measures for Israel to halt its military activities in the enclave, as requested by Pretoria, which accuses Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in its war against Hamas.

Friday’s interim decision, the first in the case, also doesn’t rule on the question of whether Israel is committing genocide in the enclave, a verdict that will likely take years to reach.

The ruling is not enforceable by the court. And Israel, which has strongly rejected South Africa’s allegations, is believed unlikely to comply with any orders.

Hamas-run Gaza’s health ministry says at least 26,000 people have been killed by Israel’s strikes, which were launched after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel left around 1,100 people dead.