The online roots of the conservative ‘ZYNsurrection’

This was not Chuck Schumer’s first skirmish with nicotine. The Senate Majority Leader had stopped cigarettes from being shipped in the mail, expanded the FDA’s power to regulate tobacco, and warned that flavored e-cigarettes were being marketed to minors. On Wednesday, Schumer took aim at nicotine pouches, asking the FDA to investigate the popular brand ZYN.

“It comes in a whole lot of flavors,” Schumer explained. “Smooth, spearmint, citrus, cinnamon, chilled. It’s dangerous.”

Within hours, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for a “ZYNsurrection.” North Carolina Rep. Richard Hudson, who leads the House GOP’s campaign committee, posed with a ZYN pack and dared “big brother” to “come and take it,” interpolating an old Texas slogan; Georgia Rep. Mike Collins turned that into a meme. Florida Rep. Michael Waltz told Schumer to “close the border,” if he cared so much about young people; fentanyl was a threat, not nicotine salt in plant-based pouches, dissolving in users’ mouths.

“If Sen. Schumer proceeds with this bad policy, voters will be mobilized, and there will be consequences,” said Tim Andrews, the director of consumer research at Americans for Tax Reform. ATR had tangled with Democrats over nicotine bans before; its advocacy for the vaping industry may have helped Republicans in 2016, and helped stall a proposed, Trump-era flavored vape rule.

“It shouldn’t be a political issue,” Andrews added, pointing out that Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman had pre-emptively opposed any ZYN restrictions.

Republicans are much more engaged in the issue now, attacking on two fronts: Health and culture. The Philip Morris-owned brand, they say, is a “life-saving” alternative to smoking, akin to nicotine gum, without the clear cancer risks of cigarettes. Schumer, wrote a spokesman for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, was “about to make a lot of people single issue Republican voters.”

The culture war angle played out primarily in conservative media. Why would Schumer, or any Democrat, want to restrict access to nicotine? Why had they cracked down on menthols and piled on “sin taxes,” while supporting legal marijuana, an issue the Majority Leader has eagerly embraced? (Schumer’s office did not respond to a request for comment.)

“They’re promoting weed to your children but they’re not letting you use tobacco or even non-tobacco nicotine delivery devices, which don’t cause cancer,” Tucker Carlson told viewers in a 2020 Fox News monologue. “Why do they hate nicotine? Because nicotine frees your mind, and THC makes you compliant and passive. That’s why.”





