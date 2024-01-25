Climate change is having a ‘catastrophic impact’ on many migratory species

Shifts in migration will impact human society

Sources: The Guardian , Science

Shifts in migration patterns can have a significant impact on humans, from spreading disease to disrupting food production. Species migrating to new areas, for instance, can have huge implications for the areas they move to, which are not equipped to handle them. In Australia, kelp forests were being eaten by incoming tropical fish, which then impacted the lobster trade, The Guardian reported. “Human society has yet to appreciate the implications of unprecedented species redistribution for life on Earth, including for human lives,” noted experts in the journal Science.