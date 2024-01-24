The Middle East conflict is causing an economic crisis

Massive drop in Red Sea traffic could devastate neighboring economies

Sources: The Economist , Reuters

The Red Sea typically accounts for a tenth of the world’s shipping, but Houthi attacks have brought traffic down 70% — depriving bordering nations of crucial aid and agricultural exports, among other essential goods. Eritrea relies on the channel for key exports, including fishing and mining, the Economist reported, while the Red Sea is the only way for aid to reach victims of Sudan’s civil war. The Red Sea is also a key source of revenue for Egypt, which earned $9 billion from Suez Canal tolls in the first half of 2023. But canal revenue in Cairo has already dropped by 40% in the first 11 days of January, according to the chairman of the Suez Canal Authority. “That puts it at real risk of running out of dollars, which would push its government into default and its budget into disarray,” the Economist reported.