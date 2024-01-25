RNC to Nikki Haley: Drop out

Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel urged Nikki Haley to end her presidential bid on Wednesday, a change from the neutral stance she’d taken during the year-long primary.

“I’m looking at the map and the path going forward and I don’t see it for Nikki Haley,” McDaniel told Fox News. “I think she has run a great campaign, but I do think there is a message that is coming out from the voters, which is very clear: We need to unite around our eventual nominee, which is going to be Donald Trump. And we need to make sure we beat Joe Biden.”

McDaniel added an official party voice to a chorus of Trump supporters telling Haley to quit, as votes were still being tallied in New Hampshire. With more than 320,000 ballots counted, a record for a party presidential contest in the state, Haley had earned 43% of the vote to Trump’s 54%, and won nine of 22 available delegates. Trump fiercely attacked her in his victory speech and on social media, clearly upset with her refusal to drop out.

The former U.N. ambassador plowed ahead with her itinerary, more active than Trump’s. On Tuesday, she’d told supporters in New Hampshire that “millions of voters” would weigh in on the nomination over “the next two months.” On Wednesday, she remotely addressed Republicans in the Virgin Islands, where one delegate is up for grabs on Feb. 8, and headed home to South Carolina, where she’d scheduled campaign events and ad buys.

“Look, in 2016, the nomination fight went all the way up through the convention, and Trump won,” said Mark Harris, a strategist for the pro-Haley SFA Fund super PAC, on a Wednesday call with reporters.

The Republican National Committee has no power to end the primary, and its rules prohibit “in-kind aid” to a candidate before the nomination is secured. Their counterparts of the Democratic National Committee have similar rules.