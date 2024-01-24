Climate investors are already bracing for Trump

The prospect of Trump’s reelection is testing the faith that clean-energy companies and investors have in the near-term stability of the energy transition.

There’s little disagreement that the transition will happen sooner or later. But given the uncertain fate of IRA tax credits and other incentives, some investors are already tapping the brakes on new deals that could be put at risk. The U.S. is already behind the curve on the energy transition compared to China and Europe. So any speed bump will damage the country’s ability to catch up and could lead to significant economic — and climate — costs.

“Short of banning renewables, a head of state has little ability to make serious inroads into the market forces driving their expansion,” Julie Gorte, senior vice president of sustainable investing at Impax Asset Management, told me. But “the risk of sharp valuation swings in the sector means we are unlikely to be adding to clean energy positions in the run up to November unless we see severe mispricing.”

Completely gutting the IRA would be difficult for Trump unless Republicans also take full control of Congress, which will be a close race. Still, that level of uncertainty is enough to make investors discount the value of the law’s tax credits, which Kapsis said is driving down deal sizes and kneecapping the IRA’s ability to drive new investment.

Meanwhile, short of a legislative overhaul, there’s plenty of damage the Trump administration could easily do to the Biden climate agenda — by scrapping new emissions regulations for cars and power plants, stalling progress on grid permitting reform, and freezing the rollout of grants and loans for clean energy projects. All of that adds up to turbulence for industries that barely have their feet under them. And if some investors appear spooked, others will get chills as well, said Elizabeth Levy, head of ESG strategy Trillium Asset Management: “Clean energy as a group has historically traded based on emotions and anticipation.”