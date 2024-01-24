China revamps voluntary carbon credit market

China’s voluntary carbon market resumed trading this week after being suspended since 2017, which could help fund projects that reduce carbon emissions but would struggle to break even without additional funding.

While the initial resumption of trading was only for carbon credits approved before 2017, the Chinese government has said new approvals would include reforestation, mangrove cultivation, solar power, and offshore wind.

The revamped scheme will permit any business to buy carbon credits to offset their emissions, and individuals may also be allowed to sell carbon credits from green behavior in the future, according to the state-owned CCTV.

While the program may fall short of making a major dent in the country’s emissions, it will incorporate a greater portion of Chinese enterprises into the country’s growing carbon markets.