Exclusive / Lucid to cut back on Chinese supply chain

The EV maker faced production challenges last year after China restricted rare earth exports, forcing it to start seeking alternatives as part of a broader plan to find new suppliers of critical minerals.

Lucid is increasingly looking to source more parts inside Saudi Arabia as it prepares to begin full manufacturing of its first midsize EV at a plant on the kingdom’s west coast by the end of this year, Winterhoff said. At the moment the company’s Saudi facility only assembles kits from its Arizona plant.

Public Investment Fund holds more than 60% of Lucid stock and has used the company as the anchor for an autos cluster that will also include Saudi-owned EV maker Ceer and South Korea’s Hyundai. Lucid also expects to start ramping up deliveries of a 50,000 vehicle order from the Saudi government next year once the midsize car is in production, Winterhoff said.