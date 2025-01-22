Events Newsletters
Saudi to see GDP slowdown amid oil cuts: IMF

Melissa Hancock
Melissa Hancock
Jan 22, 2025, 7:41am EST
gulfMiddle East
An oil rig is pictured in Iraq.
Essam Al-Sudani/Reuters
The News

The International Monetary Fund lowered its 2025 growth forecast for Saudi Arabia, continuing a pattern of downward revisions from last year driven by the unexpected extension of OPEC+ production cuts.

The kingdom’s economy is now projected to grow by 3.3% this year, following a sharp downgrade in 2024 growth expectations to 1.4%.

A chart showing Saudi’s annual GDP growth rates, projected until 2026.

The Gulf is also feeling the impact of the reduced oil output, with the World Bank cutting its 2025 growth outlook for the region to 3.3%.

Despite the slowdown in the oil sector, the rest of the kingdom’s economy has momentum: Riyad Bank projects non-oil GDP growth of over 4% for both 2024 and 2025, fueled by diversification efforts and increased investments in giga-projects such as NEOM and the Red Sea developments.

