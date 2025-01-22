France’s electricity generation is nearly fossil fuel-free

More than 95% of France’s electricity was produced by low-carbon sources in 2024, a record.

Some of the country’s nuclear fleet had been shut down for maintenance through 2022 and 2023, but came back on last year, with nuclear generation jumping 13% year-on-year.

Heavy rains also fueled France’s hydropower sector to hit a 12-year high, pushing renewables to 28% of total output, and fossil fuels produced less energy than at any point since the early 1950s.

Solar power receded slightly, but France can expect another low-carbon year in 2025: The first new nuclear plant in 25 years was added to the grid in December. A further six are planned, but are unlikely to come online until the 2030s.