Trump promises ‘golden age’ in second inaugural

President Donald Trump began his second term on Monday with the promise of a new “golden age” at an inauguration with public attendance restricted due to the cold — but prime seats reserved for some of the world’s wealthiest men.

Trump’s inaugural address, delivered in the Capitol Rotunda after the ceremony moved indoors in frigid temperatures, highlighted a series of executive orders on immigration, energy and the federal government that he plans to sign immediately. But some of his most telling remarks came as he addressed a favorite topic: himself, and his stunning rise back to power.

He promised a comeback for the nation that he would lead from the perspective of being “tested and challenged more” than any of his predecessors.

“I was saved by God to make America great again,” Trump said, bringing the crowd to its feet with a reference to last summer’s failed assassination attempt against him.

Former President Joe Biden stayed in his seat during that ovation. Biden also stayed seated as the new president detailed how he’d unwind four years of Democratic policies, declaring a “national emergency at our Southern border” and an energy emergency that would include an end to electric vehicle mandates and aspects of the progressive “Green New Deal.”

America’s problems, Trump said, would be “annihilated” by the “great momentum” begun by his victory in November.

Among the campaign promises that Trump is immediately instituting are pledges to roll back LGBTQ protections and DEI initiatives. Other promises were partly fulfilled with his first set of executive orders, including a new “external revenue service” that would collect revenue from tariffs on imported goods that he has vowed but not yet imposed.

Criticizing the natural disaster response of local and federal governments in his speech, Trump said that it had even harmed some of the “wealthiest and most powerful people in our country, some of whom are sitting here right now.”

It was a conspicuous nod to the billionaires who have worked to win his favor and showed up in person on Monday, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg — and of course, Tesla CEO-turned government cost-cutting adviser Elon Musk.

Trump also said he would work to end the nation’s “chronic disease epidemic,” a cause that he has adopted since former presidential rival Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. endorsed him and ultimately became his nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

Republicans have already worked quickly to implement Trump’s agenda, which is expected to be filled out with further executive orders in the coming days. The Senate is expected to confirm Marco Rubio as Secretary of State on Monday, but the rest of Trump’s Cabinet will have to wait; negotiations are ongoing to approve some other national security picks.