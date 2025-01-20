Saudi Arabia aims to redefine ties with the US as Trump returns

As Donald Trump returns to the White House, Saudi Arabia is aiming to redefine its ties to the US and position itself as a rising Middle Power.

The kingdom’s crown prince enjoys close relations to Trump, and his economic diversification plan presents opportunities for US companies, AGBI reported. Sovereign wealth fund investments into America may also feature, but Saudi has relatively less fire power compared to its Gulf peers as its Public Investment Fund prioritizes domestic development.

In geopolitics, the highest-profile potential achievement for Trump would be Saudi-Israel normalization, a considerable challenge that may become feasible if the ceasefire in Gaza turns into a durable peace process.