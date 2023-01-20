House Republicans target piles of climate cash

REUTERS/Natalie Behring

Months after passing the biggest climate bill in U.S. history, the House of Representatives is set to turn into a battleground over how the money allocated by the Inflation Reduction Act gets spent. The new Republican majority plans to step up oversight hearings of companies and programs set to benefit from IRA cash, hunting for a scandal to pin on the Biden administration, and is likely to throw up other roadblocks to implementing the law.

Much of the money takes the form of consumer tax credits, so Republicans are limited in what they can block. They can, however, scrutinize every penny — hundreds of billions of dollars worth — that the Department of Energy (DOE) and other federal agencies were allocated to dole out to clean-energy enterprises.

The first targets are 19 battery companies that, according to a letter to DOE filed in December by Frank Lucas, the Republican chair of the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology, have potentially dubious ties to the Chinese Communist Party (some of which, ironically, have facilities in Republican congressional districts).

Another likely target is the Clean Energy Corps, according to Heather Vaughan, a spokesperson for Republicans on the committee. The program, among other things, recruits staff to work on the IRA and, Vaughan said, may be poorly planned. “Even with the best intentions, when you’re scaling up that much it’s difficult to do so without making any mistakes,” she said. “We’re not trying to do a ‘gotcha’ thing, we’re trying to make sure the money is spent appropriately.”