Polish government’s plan to overhaul state media faces resistance

Poland’s ruling government dismissed a top court’s decision to block the new prime minister’s plans to overhaul public media — saying that judges in power were “illegitimately” appointed by the former administration’s leaders and were therefore biased.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk and his pro-EU coalition have argued that the country’s state-owned radio, television, and news agencies were propaganda outlets for the previous administration. The government has already started to liquidate some public media channels and fire their top management.

The recent debate over state media is just one of many battles between the new liberal-centrist government and the country’s former nationalist administration.