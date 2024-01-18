Why Elon Musk wants more control over Tesla

In a series of posts on X this week, CEO Elon Musk shocked investors when he stated that he is “uncomfortable growing Tesla to be a leader in AI and Robotics” and would consider building products outside of the company unless he received around 25% control, totaling some $80 billion worth of additional shares. “Enough to be influential, but not so much that I can’t be overturned,” he said.

Musk sold nearly $40 billion worth of Tesla shares between 2021 and 2022 in order to finance his purchase of Twitter and revamp it into X. He now has a nearly 13% stake in Tesla, meaning he is still the carmaker’s biggest shareholder. Governance experts warn that his calls for more control could infringe on his duties as CEO.

Musk noted that Tesla’s board won’t change anything about the company’s structure until a Delaware lawsuit is decided, in which a Tesla shareholder accused Musk of using his influence to obtain an outsized compensation package. The board would also likely have to issue new company shares, which may prompt investor lawsuits, a stock analyst told the New York Times.