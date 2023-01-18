Xi Jinping admits to being worried about China’s rural COVID surge

Xi’s remarks were made in a televised Lunar New Year address on CCTV, where he spoke to small groups of people across the country — including doctors, transportation workers, and nursing home staff.

On the call, he wished them good health and success, but stopped short of warning them of a COVID surge ahead, urging persistence and a positive mindset instead.

“I am most concerned about the rural areas and farmers,” he said. “Medical facilities in these areas are already relatively weak, therefore prevention will be difficult, and the task [to contain the virus] will be tough.”

AD

As China continues to battle a surge of COVID cases after abandoning most zero-COVID protocols, medical resources have become scarce. Some are turning towards the black market for cheap and readily available drugs.

But the situation in rural villages and towns is much more dire.

According to Xinhua News, some state medical workers have been deployed to go door-to-door to vaccinate the elderly in these areas. Towns deemed especially at risk have also been fitted with more oxygenators and ambulances, Reuters reported.

Social media posts on Weibo indicate that local village officials are scrambling to prevent a holiday disaster — warning residents of more water and food shortages due to higher demand and freezing temperatures.

In the city of Hanzhong in Shaanxi province, authorities have threatened to clamp down on pharmacies attempting to sell medicine and medical devices for higher prices.