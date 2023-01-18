Lessons from the world’s biggest carbon market

China struggles to collect reliable data. Soon after the ETS was launched, a coal plant with annual emissions of about 10 million tons of carbon was caught falsifying figures. Last year, the government agency responsible for the national carbon market named and shamed other offenders. Some companies haven’t yet learned how to actually compile accurate data, either.

More difficult still is the question of how to calculate and allocate emissions allowances to new sectors that join the ETS. China’s system relies on a complex matrix, and whereas the power sector has, in effect, a single end product, some of the industries set to join the ETS have dozens, or even hundreds, and their manufacturing processes can vary.

The ETS also lacks effective legislation, resulting in weak penalties and insufficient oversight. The market is governed by a set of regulations determined by China’s environmental watchdog. Companies caught committing data fraud face fines of less than RMB30,000, or about $4,400 — a fraction of the money they could make by dishonestly reporting or trading.

The Chinese government “worries the most” about the quality of emissions data, Chen Zhibin, a senior manager at adelphi, a Berlin-based climate think tank, told me. The power sector has a relatively mature system to collect energy consumption statistics, “yet [companies] were still caught falsifying data.”

“The government may worry more about the data quality of other industries.”