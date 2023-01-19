Jacinda Ardern resigns as prime minister of New Zealand

“I am human, politicians are human. We give all that we can for as long as we can. And then it’s time. And for me, it’s time,” she said.

The prime minister, 42, who was elected as the world's youngest head of government five years ago, said she had mulled over the decision over the country's recent summer break. Upon reflection, she decided that she did not have the energy to carry on her duties.

Ardern's term will conclude no later than Feb 7.