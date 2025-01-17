UAE energy giant Masdar plans renewable projects in Philippines and Europe

Gulf countries may be best known for exporting oil and gas, but these days their expertise in developing huge renewable energy projects is also in high demand.

A case in point: Abu Dhabi’s renewables giant Masdar has signed a $15 billion deal to develop up to 1 gigawatts of clean energy in the Philippines between now and 2030.

The deal covers solar and wind power plants, as well as battery energy storage systems (BESS) to ensure that electrons will still be flowing even if the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing.

A second case in point: Masdar is also backing an ambitious $1 billion wind and solar power project in Europe, with clean energy being generated in Albania and then sent across the Adriatic via a subsea cable to Italy.

The deal should see electricity transmitted by 2028. It’s not clear just how much power will be involved, but the partners are talking about a “gigawatt-scale” program.

Masdar signed a preliminary agreement with the Albania Power Corp. in November, but the Italian connection is a new element.