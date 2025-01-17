Tesla eyes Saudi market entry

Tesla is reportedly planning to open pop-up stores and showrooms in Saudi Arabia, hoping to wean locals off their love of gas-guzzlers and cheap petrol, according to AGBI.

Elon Musk’s company will be competing for market share in a country where the government’s Lucid Motors has to date been the frontrunner.

The Public Investment Fund used to own a stake in Tesla, but sold its shares in 2019 and has since poured billions of dollars into Lucid and rival start-up Ceer.

Saudis themselves have been reluctant buyers of electric cars. Fewer than 3% of car sales this year are expected to be for EVs, according to PwC’s Electric Mobility Outlook. But that’s likely to change as more charging infrastructure is installed.