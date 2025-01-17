Masdar plans global green hydrogen push

Abu Dhabi’s renewables giant Masdar aims to produce 1 million tons of green hydrogen annually by 2030, with much of the output powering domestic steel and cement plants, being blended into aviation fuel, and designated for export, a senior executive told Semafor.

The UAE, which has yet to produce any green hydrogen, has set net-zero targets that will drive the adoption of the fuel to meet emissions standards, Dr. Faye Al Hersh, head of business development for UAE green hydrogen at Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co. — more commonly known as Masdar — said in an interview. Export markets in Europe and Asia are also being explored, she said.