Jared Kushner and Dubai billionaire to partner on Trump hotel in Serbia

As US President-elect Donald Trump returns to Washington, his brand — and his relatives — are once again rising in prominence around the world.

Affinity Partners, the investment firm led by his son-in-law Jared Kushner, is partnering with Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar to develop a luxury hotel and apartment complex in Belgrade, a project Trump himself considered before running for president in 2016.

“I thought the ​tower ​would ​make a tremendous Trump Tower, ​so I spoke to ​Eric [Trump] ​about it, and he was ​very ​excited,” Kushner told Bloomberg. The Belgrade project with Alabbar — founder of Emaar Properties, the developer behind Dubai’s Burj Khalifa — will feature a 175-room hotel and 1,500 residences, with sales set to begin this year.

AD

Trump’s business dealings, as well as those of his family, have faced intense scrutiny for years. Affinity, which raised billions from Saudi, Qatari, and Abu Dhabi funds, has been questioned by Democratic lawmakers. Kushner denies any wrongdoing and has not been accused of illegal activity.