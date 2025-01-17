House lawmakers to vote on Republican-led wildfire prevention bill

The US House plans to vote on the Fix Our Forests Act next week, which will make it one of the first House-passed bills under the Trump administration. The legislation will include measures to simplify permitting, enhance fire safety, and support firefighters.

Dozens of House Democrats voted for the Republican-led bill last Congress, and lawmakers anticipate increased support for it this year. Rep. Josh Harder, D-Calif, who said he’s been working with Rep. Scott Franklin, R-Fla., on a wildfire package, told reporters he had dinner with a bipartisan group of a dozen members to discuss what they could do following the crisis in Los Angeles. “I expect a lot more Democrats than the 55 that voted for it will vote” for the bill next week, he predicted.

There’s still no word on aid to California — or whether Republicans will attach conditions to it.