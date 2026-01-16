World’s top scientists to descend on Dubai

The world’s most decorated scientists will convene in Dubai next month. The inaugural World Laureates Summit will be held alongside the World Government Summit, bringing 200 of the world’s top researchers into the orbit of presidents, prime ministers, multilateral leaders, and business executives.

The laureates forum on Feb. 3 will be the largest assembly of its kind. Roger Kornberg, the 2006 Nobel laureate in chemistry, said its goal was to create a dialogue between scientists and the policymakers and businesses that fund — and ultimately apply — their work.

Beyond science, the World Government Summit will feature CEOs from Airbus, IBM, and Google DeepMind, and, of course, Tucker Carlson. Dubai’s roads and transport boss said on Friday that delegates can also expect a glimpse of the future: air taxis and autonomous vehicles will be deployed for attendees to experience.

It is not clear if FIFA Peace Prize laureate (and owner of a Nobel Peace Prize) Donald Trump will be there.

— Mohammed Sergie