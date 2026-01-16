Oman hands economic control to crown prince

Oman’s Sultan Haitham Al-Said has gained plaudits for transforming the country’s economic outlook since taking power six years ago this month. Now his son and anointed successor Theyazin is set to become an increasingly important figure. A cabinet reshuffle saw him promoted from the prosaic position of culture, sports, and youth minister to become deputy prime minister for economic affairs.

Observers from the IMF and ratings agencies have heaped praise on Muscat’s recent record of cutting its debts and budget deficits, while still being willing to invest in projects with potential long-term benefits, such as the green hydrogen industry. Theyazin will now have a key role in keeping up that momentum; among other things, he will be responsible for the new Oman Global Financial Centre, Muscat’s attempt to build its own Gulf finance hub.

This week’s reshuffle also named Theyazin’s younger brother Bilarab as Muscat governor and gave him a seat at the cabinet table. Oman’s technocratic reforms stand out in a region where others often favor “megaprojects and moonshots,” but, as with its neighbors, power is firmly kept within the ruling family.