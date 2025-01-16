Events Newsletters
Saudi Arabia’s state oil company pivots to lithium mining

Paige Bruton and Prashant Rao
Jan 16, 2025, 7:33am EST
gulfMiddle East
Yasser al-Rumayyan, Saudi Aramco’s chairman, speaks during a news conference in 2019.
Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo/Reuters
Title icon

The News

Saudi Arabia’s national oil company said it would mine the country for lithium, part of a growing wave of fossil fuel giants upping their investments in the metal, which is crucial for the global energy transition.

Saudi Aramco said it would form a joint venture with Riyadh’s main mining company after finding “promising lithium concentrations” in areas where it is already producing oil.

It is far from alone in making such moves: An Exxon executive told The Economist last year that part of $20 billion the company is dedicating to low-carbon investments through 2027 is for lithium, while Chevron, Equinor, and Occidental Petroleum have all either made major bets or voiced an interest in producing the metal.

A chart showing lithium production by country
