Saudi Arabia’s state oil company pivots to lithium mining

Saudi Arabia’s national oil company said it would mine the country for lithium, part of a growing wave of fossil fuel giants upping their investments in the metal, which is crucial for the global energy transition.

Saudi Aramco said it would form a joint venture with Riyadh’s main mining company after finding “promising lithium concentrations” in areas where it is already producing oil.

It is far from alone in making such moves: An Exxon executive told The Economist last year that part of $20 billion the company is dedicating to low-carbon investments through 2027 is for lithium, while Chevron, Equinor, and Occidental Petroleum have all either made major bets or voiced an interest in producing the metal.