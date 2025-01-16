Nuclear energy to generate record levels of electricity in 2025: IEA

Nuclear energy is set to generate record levels of electricity in 2025 but significant hurdles remain for the industry, particularly in advanced economies, the International Energy Agency said in a report released Thursday.

Annual global investment in nuclear power was around $65 billion in 2023 and is on track to reach $75 billion by 2030: Some 63 reactors are under construction, representing more than 70 gigawatts of added capacity. That growth can partly be attributed to rising private sector interest, in particular to meet the round-the-clock energy needs of data centers.

AD

The renewed momentum is “heavily reliant” on Chinese and Russian technologies, the IEA warned: 92% of all reactors that have started construction worldwide since 2017 are of Chinese or Russian design, while France and the US are losing ground as they struggle to rejuvenate ageing fleets and fund new projects beset by delays and cost overruns.