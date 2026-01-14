Exclusive / Saudi’s sovereign wealth fund preps for a wave of IPOs

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is considering share sales this year for a raft of companies it controls, pinning its hopes of raising additional sources of cash on parallel government efforts to revive the local stock market by attracting more foreign investors.

Public Investment Fund (PIF) has historically used the proceeds of selling down parts of its domestic portfolio for new investments. Over the past five years, it has raised several billion dollars from local stock sales, which helps it pay for gigaprojects at home and deals abroad. PIF also raises money from borrowing on the capital markets, transfers from the government, and returns from its investments.

PIF has earmarked as many as eight companies — including Arcelor Mittal Jubail, a metal pipes producer, events management company Sela, Saudi Global Ports, Alkhorayef Petroleum, and Cloudkitchens — for IPOs this year, according to people familiar with the matter.

Richard Attias & Associates, the organizer behind the kingdom’s flagship Future Investment Initiative conference, is also working towards an IPO in 2026, along with district cooling firm Saudi Tabreed. In addition, PIF is considering a sell-down of stakes in several already listed companies including Riyad Bank, one of the largest lenders in the kingdom, according to the people. Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company, a PIF-controlled firm, is meanwhile mulling a selldown of part of its 16% stake in dairy company Almarai, the people said. PIF transferred the stake in Almarai to SALIC in 2021.

No final decisions on any share offerings or sell-downs have been made, and the timing of any transactions will depend on market conditions, the people said. PIF declined to comment.