Iran resumes nuclear talks in Geneva

European powers resumed talks with Iran over its nuclear program, which is under renewed focus as Donald Trump returns to power.

The discreet discussions in Geneva involving the UK, France, and Germany were the second in less than two months: The meeting followed European criticism that Iran is growing its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to “unprecedented levels” — as well as a report in The Times that Tehran is leaning on Russia to bolster its nuclear program.

But experts said a weakened Iran could be open to nuclear talks under Trump, who has reportedly considered preemptive airstrikes to contain Tehran. “There is a narrow window where the regime will be eager to negotiate and Trump will have momentum,” one expert said.