Qatar presents final draft of Gaza truce deal after a ‘breakthrough’

Qatar presented Israel and Hamas with a final draft of a ceasefire and hostage release deal on Monday, following midnight negotiations attended by US President-elect Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy that resulted in a “breakthrough.”

Doha meetings also included Israeli intelligence chiefs, Qatar’s prime minister, and Egypt’s intelligence head, Reuters reported.

Both sides have generally agreed to the principle of halting fighting and release of hostages and detainees, but haven’t been able to reach a deal after more than a year of talks.

The approval of the latest agreements now reportedly depends on Mohammed Sinwar, Hamas’ de facto leader in Gaza. A response is expected in the next 24 hours.

“There is a distinct possibility we can get this deal done this week before President Biden ends his term,” White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Monday.

Plenty of challenges remain: Israel’s hard-right finance minister said on X Monday that he would not support any truce that halted his country’s war in Gaza, describing the proposed agreement as “a catastrophe for Israel’s national security.”

Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20 has served as a de facto deadline after the president-elect said there would be “hell to pay” if the hostages weren’t released by then.